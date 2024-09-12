DRAGON BALL DAIMA U.S. Release Date And Streaming Platform Announced

Dragon Ball Daima is set to premiere on October 11th in Japan and it turns out that we won't have to wait long for it to arrive in the United States. It was confirmed today that the highly anticipated anime series will also debut in the United States on the same day — October 11th.

The series will stream on Crunchyroll in North America as well as Central America, South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. The series will stream in Japanese with English, Spanish, and Portuguese subtitles.

We still don't have an official synopsis for Dragon Ball Daima, but a new trailer was released today with English subtitles, providing a bit of context for the series.

Dragon Ball Daima was written and designed by the late Akira Toriyama. It was his last major work before he passed away earlier this year. Prior to his passing, Toriyama revealed that "Diama" is a "made-up term" which in English would be "something like 'Evil.'" He added:

"Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Nyoibo (Power Pole) to fight, something not seen in a long time."

It was recently revealed that this unknown and mysterious world is the Demon Realm, an unexplored shadow world that is home to many evil races who are led by Demon Supreme Kais. It was once ruled by Dabura, and acts as a hideout for mages such as Bibidi and his son Babidi. Dabura was eventually killed by Majin Buu.

From Toei Animation, Dragon Ball Daima is directed by Yoshitaka Yashima with Aya Komaki as Series Director. Animation character design is by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru while series composition and scenario is by Yuko Kakihara.

Masako Nozawa returns to play Goku and is joined by new caster members Fairouz Ai as Panzy, Koki Uchiyama as Glorio, Yumiko Kobayashi as Supreme Kai (Mini), Showtaro Morikubo as Gomah, Junya Enoki as Degesu and Yoko Hikasa as Dr. Arinsu.

Just a few days ago, Dragon Ball Daima's opening and ending themes were revealed. Both the opening theme song, titled "Jaka Jaan," and the ending theme song, titled "NAKAMA," were composed by Grammy Award-winning DJ/Producer Zedd. Singer/songwriter Ai wrote the ending theme's song lyrics.

Will you be watching Dragon Ball Daima when it premieres on October 11th?