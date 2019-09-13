According To SUPER SMASH BROS. Series Creator, Goku Will Not Be Joining The Series Any Time Soon

Masahiro Sakurai, creator of the popular Super Smash Bros. fighting video game series, has recently revealed that Dragon Ball's Goku has little to no chance to join the series any time soon.

Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. series is well-known for featuring some of the most ambitious roster of characters, from several renowned video game series, of all time — especially the ridiculously ambitious roster in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: the latest entry in the series.



Since fans have seen the developers adding even the most unlikely of characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — keeping in mind that players can see matches that feature fighters like Cloud Strife, Sonic the Hedgehog, and even Solid Snake — they have began wondering where the line is drawn in terms of new additions to the roster.



Many of you may know that Dragon Ball's very own Goku has been one of, if not, the most highly requested character to join the Super Smash Bros. series. If you happen to be one of those fans that can't wait to see Goku in Super Smash Bros., it'd be wise not to hold your breath — as it may not happen any time soon, if ever.



Super Smash Bros. series creator Masahiro Sakurai has recently revealed, during the Tokyo Game Show, that he gets requests from fans asking for characters like Goku and Iron Man to be added all the time — with Sakurai revealing that this is very unlikely to happen for a very valid reason: they are not video game characters.



"I get all these kinds of requests from abroad like, 'Where is my believed Iron Man?' or 'Where is my beloved Goku?'. However, basically [Smash] will only have content from video games in it," Sakurai revealed; completely shutting down any possibility for these characters to ever be part of the series.



Sakurai has stated in the past that only characters that stem from video game series are eligible to join the Super Smash Bros. series, but this is the first time he actually addresses some of these popular requests by name. While things may change in the future, this is pretty much confirmation that it won't be the case; at least not any time soon.

