Bandai Namco Has Finally Revealed The First Teaser For DRAGON BALL GAME PROJECT Z

After a very long day, Bandai Namco has finally revealed the teaser for the upcoming action RPG title in the Dragon Ball series, which still has no official name but is expected to release this year.

In this epic retelling, DRAGON BALL fans will be able to play through the legendary adventures of the Saiyan named Kakarot…better known as Goku - recounting the beloved story of DRAGON BALL Z like never before.

Dragon Ball Game Project Z is expected to become available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this year.

Earlier this week, Bandai Namco revealed that they would be making a few important announcements regarding— as well as a brand-new role-playing game set in the Dragon Ball universe — during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour finals.According to Bandai Namco, either of the announcements would have been revealed yesterday, and more than one fan was left disappointed when — by the end of yesterday's live stream — nothing was revealed.Luckily, Bandai Namco made up for yesterday's lack of announcements by giving us the first teaser for; an action role-playing game that will see players playing through some of the most iconic events from Akira Toriyama's acclaimed Dragon Ball Z series.Developed by CyberConnect2 and published by Bandai Namco, this action role-playing game will likely revisit the Piccolo Jr., Saiyan, and Frieza sagas; leaving the door open for future sequels.is, of course, only but a provisional name — and the full title will be announced at a later date. Bandai Namco also reveals that the game is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and that it will be featuring Japanese and English voiceovers — which is something that should make fans of the series even more excited for the game.Take a look: