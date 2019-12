Bandai Namco Releases New Trailer For DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2, As The Game Becomes Available On Google Stadia

Developed to fully utilize the power of current generation gaming consoles and PCs, DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 builds upon the highly popular DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE with enhanced graphics that will further immerse players into the largest and most detailed Dragon Ball world ever developed.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia.

The support that Bandai Namco and developer Dimps have given tohas really been something else; players have now a plethora of characters to choose from, hundreds of quests to tackle, and some top-quality, and action-packed fights in the purest Dragon Ball fashion.Just last week, theUltra Pack 2 finally became available — adding Android 21, from Arc System Works' critically acclaimed, and Majuub from the Dragon Ball GT series, plus a bunch of new quests and items.Now, Bandai Namco has released a trailer for, as the full game — seemingly including all of the previously released content — has just become available on Google's video game streaming platform Stadia; because what the game needs is even more lag.Check it out: