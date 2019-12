DRAGON BALL Fan Creates Artwork That Shows Us Some Of The Anime's Heated Fights From The Villain's Perspective

Twitter user @ruto830 has taken it upon themselves to create some amazing pieces of artwork that give us a look at some of the most memorable moments in Dragon Ball history, but reimagining them as seen by a particular character experiencing the moment in question.The artist gives us a look at some of the main villain's final moments, like the deaths of Frieza, Cell, and Buu, as well as Bardock's final moments against Frieza, Majin Vegeta's epic fight against SSJ2 Goku, and SSGSS Gogeta against Broly; from themovie, of course.We also get some emotional moments that fans will remember fondly from the original Dragon Ball series; like Grandpa Gohan removing his mask to surprise his grandson, and Goku making the ultimate sacrifice in front of Gohan during the Cell Games.To see these images in all of their glory and splendor, don't forget to open them in a new tab, and also be sure to visit @ruto830 's Twitter account for more Dragon Ball related content; the artist is very skilled and, most definitely, deserves the attention.