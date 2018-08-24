DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Reveals A New Look Of Super Saiyan God Vegeta

The anticipation for the new Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie is over 9000. News hits every day and this latest image offers a new look at Vegeta and his Super Saiyan God transformation.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is adding new contents to the Dragon Ball canon and lore. One of the most mysterious is Vegeta's Super Saiyan God transformation. Here is your best look at the form yet.

Geez Super Saiyan God Vegeta might actually be my favourite Vegeta form. pic.twitter.com/XUkstSaZDf — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) August 24, 2018

This new promotional video for the movie has a great close up of Vegeta, perfect to appreciate the red on the character. Vegeta used this form in the Dragon Ball Super manga, however, this will mark the first time he uses it in anime.



The mysterious aspect of this form is the method Vegeta used in order to obtain it. When Goku obtained this form in the anime, a special ritual where 5 other Saiyans transferred energy had to happen.



Fans can't wait to see this form in action as well as the explanation behind Vegeta's methods. We do know he will probably use it in order to survive certain events.



"This is the story of a new Saiyan. Earth is peaceful following the Tournament of Power. Realizing that the universes still hold many more strong people yet to see, Goku spends all his days training to reach even greater heights. Then one day, Goku and Vegeta are faced by a Saiyan called 'Broly' who they've never seen before. The Saiyans were supposed to have been almost completely wiped out in the destruction of Planet Vegeta, so what's this one doing on Earth? This encounter between the three Saiyans who have followed completely different destinies turns into a stupendous battle, with even Freeza (back from Hell) getting caught up in the mix."



Dragon Ball Super: Broly hits theaters on January 2019.



Follow @memoacebo