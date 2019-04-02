Get Your Hands On Your Very Own DRAGON BALL Z Dragon Ball Radar

Are you a fan of Dragon Ball Z toys? If such is the case, then you're in luck because it's possible to get your hands on your own Dragon Ball Radar

We all want to get our hands on all seven Dragon Balls for the sole purpose of making that one important wish. Do you want to be rich, prefer to have a nice car, or do you just want to replace that bald spot on your head with real hair? No worries, Shenron has the power.

In order to get your hands on the elusive Dragon Balls, you’ll need a tracker, just like everyone else. Here’s the thing, it’s possible to get your hands on a tracker, but as usual, it’s going to cost you a little bit of cash.

The device, which is known as the Dragon Radar keychain, is available right now via Amazon for the cool price of $14.99. We understand that the product will alert the user whenever Dragon Balls are near. Now, since this is indeed a toy, Dragons Balls are actually everywhere you go.

Seriously, you did know the Dragon Radar was a toy, right? We simply need to make sure you understand that Dragon Balls are not real.

"Designed to detect electromagnetic pulses, Dragon Radar is excellent for finding and collecting all 7 Dragon Balls, so this replica Dragon Ball Z Radar Key Chain features flashing lights and pulsing sounds to alert you when Dragon Balls are near. Push the button at the top of the keychain to activate the mock-radar features. With a brushed metal finish, this item can be attached to your keys, belt loop, or backpack via the secure metal keyring."

Too lazy, want Dragon Balls now!

OK, we hear you loud and clear, son. Here’s the thing, for just $69.99, you can get your hands on the Dragon Ball Z collector's set via Amazon. It contains all seven balls in a pretty box, so go on ahead, utter the words and summon the Eternal Dragon, a powerful beast who cowered in fear before Beerus.

That’s one of the few funny moments in Dragon Ball Super.