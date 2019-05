It's Goku Day, And Bandai Namco Is Celebrating It With An Awesome Trailer For DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ

After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works are celebrating Goku Day by releasing a fantastic new trailer for; one that will likely make fans of the long-running Dragon Ball series quite emotional.The trailer hits us right in the feels by playing Dragon Ball GT's fantastic "Dan Dan Kokoro Hikareteku" main theme, as we get to see a recreation of the famous scene from the series' ending with Kid Goku riding Shenlong.Dragon Ball GT's Kid Goku is also becoming available for players who have purchased the FighterZ Pass 2, so there's even more reasons to jump back in and celebrate Goku Day with a few matches on; so, without further ado, check out this fantastic trailer down below: