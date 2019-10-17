JOJO's BIZARRE ADVENTURE Hirohiko Araki Showed Off His Own Version Of Kid Goku

Hirohiko Araki took it upon himself to create his own version of Kid Goku, and as expected, it looks fine. We were expecting something on the unique side, but this is good enough.

It's safe to say that many fans have never heard of the Dragon Ball 30th Anniversary Super History Book. From within this book, we get the chance to see what some of the biggest anime creators have done where Dragon Ball is concerned.

The book is filled with sketches from these creators, and they are all sketches of popular Dragon Ball characters. Now, Hirohiko Araki, the man behind JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, decided to draft his own take on Kid Goku who appeared in the original series.

From what we can tell, the image highlights a young Goku with his trademarked Power Pole in a pose. Araki didn’t place his own unique style on the character; therefore, one should not expect anything out of the ordinary because it’s nothing you’ve never seen before.

At the end of the day, we wouldn’t mind seeing a reboot of Dragon Ball, because, for some of us at AnimeMojo, not even the Z series comes close to matching it.