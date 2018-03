New Statements From Akira Toriyama Reveal Plot Details For DRAGON BALL MOVIE 20

Similar to howandwere folded into, it appears the upcoming Dragon Ball film set for release this December will also be added to the show's continuing story. So in a way, Super's story will be continuing despite the end (maybe now it's a hiatus) of the anime series.The official Dragon Ball movie website launched at dbmovie-20th.com. Not much is there besides the previously released first poster for the film . However, there is a special message from Akira Toriyama which reveals that the film is a "" that will film feature a script written exclusively by Toriyama. Toriyama also wrote that the film will be set after the Tournament of Power climax and that it "Additionally, Toriyama confirmed that the ongoing manga from Toyotaro will keep going past the Tournament of Power arc and that the events depicted there might differ slightly from how they unfolded in the anime and what will be depicted in the upcoming film.There's certainly lots to chew on here. Will Super return in 2019? Will the film still depict the events of the first Super Saiyan God that preceded Goku? Lets us know what you think in the comment section below.Dragon Ball Super ends later this month at Episode 131 and the 20th Dragon Ball Movie is set for release on December 14.