Dragon Ball Headlines

Teaser Trailer For The North American DRAGON BALL Tour Announces New Dates And Cities

Teaser Trailer For The North American DRAGON BALL Tour Announces New Dates And Cities

The first-ever North American Dragon Ball tour will kick off later this Summer and the first stop is San Diego Comic-Con this July in California.

MarkJulian | 5/22/2018
Filed Under: "Dragon Ball"
Not much is known about the first North American Dragon Ball Tour but the description for the teaser trailer reads, "Dragon Ball blasts into the US and Canada in an event of epic proportions! Consisting of 7 stops, starting from San Diego!! Expect exclusive items and a one-of-a-kind experiences! Check out our official web site for more info https://www.db-tour.com/

The teaser trailer below comes after 5 cities were previously announced last week. We've listed the dates and conventions hosting the tour below.

San Diego Comic-Con
July 19-22
*preview on July 18

Otakon - Washington, DC
August 10-12

Fan Expo Canada - Toronto, Canda
August 30 - September 2

Rose City Comic-Con - Portland, Oregon
September 7-9

New York Comic Con
October 4 -7

Dallas Fan Days - Dallas, Texas
October 19 -21
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...