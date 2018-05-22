Teaser Trailer For The North American DRAGON BALL Tour Announces New Dates And Cities
Not much is known about the first North American Dragon Ball Tour but the description for the teaser trailer reads, "Dragon Ball blasts into the US and Canada in an event of epic proportions! Consisting of 7 stops, starting from San Diego!! Expect exclusive items and a one-of-a-kind experiences! Check out our official web site for more info https://www.db-tour.com/
The first-ever North American Dragon Ball tour will kick off later this Summer and the first stop is San Diego Comic-Con this July in California.
The teaser trailer below comes after 5 cities were previously announced last week. We've listed the dates and conventions hosting the tour below.
San Diego Comic-Con
July 19-22
*preview on July 18
Otakon - Washington, DC
August 10-12
Fan Expo Canada - Toronto, Canda
August 30 - September 2
Rose City Comic-Con - Portland, Oregon
September 7-9
New York Comic Con
October 4 -7
Dallas Fan Days - Dallas, Texas
October 19 -21
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]