Teaser Trailer For The North American DRAGON BALL Tour Announces New Dates And Cities

The first-ever North American Dragon Ball tour will kick off later this Summer and the first stop is San Diego Comic-Con this July in California.

Not much is known about the first North American Dragon Ball Tour but the description for the teaser trailer reads, "Dragon Ball blasts into the US and Canada in an event of epic proportions! Consisting of 7 stops, starting from San Diego!! Expect exclusive items and a one-of-a-kind experiences! Check out our official web site for more info https://www.db-tour.com/ The teaser trailer below comes after 5 cities were previously announced last week . We've listed the dates and conventions hosting the tour below.San Diego Comic-ConJuly 19-22*preview on July 18Otakon - Washington, DCAugust 10-12Fan Expo Canada - Toronto, CandaAugust 30 - September 2Rose City Comic-Con - Portland, OregonSeptember 7-9New York Comic ConOctober 4 -7Dallas Fan Days - Dallas, TexasOctober 19 -21