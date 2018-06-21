The First Trailer For DRAGON BALL HEROES Is Finally Here!

Finally, fellow Saiyans. The wait for a trailer is over, here is the first look at what's in the store in the anime. Of course, no English subtitles for now but that doesn't matter, enjoy!

Here is a little gift from Dragon Ball Heroes, a small trailer that is teasing the things to come. The show will be releasing the new project in July 1 and here is our first look.



Dragon Ball Heroes Anime Preview 👏😍pic.twitter.com/dXh94otzxq — Ken Xyro | ᕕ( ᐛ )ᕗ🐝 (@KenXyro) June 21, 2018





We get to see Goku, Vegeta and some new characters like



Future Trunks and Future Mai are there as well. He plays a big part in this story, fans of Trunks will get to see what he is up to. The trailer is bursting with intense action. We now have official confirmation the anime will be premiering on July 1st. We only have 2 episodes confirmed so far but this trailer has to have more than that in their montage, right?We get to see Goku, Vegeta and some new characters like Kanba, the evil Saiyan . This anime will adapt the 'Prison Planet' arc from the Dragon Ball Heroes game. If you look closely, the Prison Planet makes an appearance in the trailer.Future Trunks and Future Mai are there as well. He plays a big part in this story, fans of Trunks will get to see what he is up to.

One of the craziest parts of the trialer is that Goku is fighting a version of himself at Super Saiyan 4, then Super Saiyan Blue Vegito comes out too! What is going on, too much awesomeness.



Here is the Dragon Ball Heroes synopsis:



“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man "Fu" suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the "Prison Planet", a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”



Dragon Ball Heroes anime is premiering on July 1st. For more coverage on the series, stick right here.