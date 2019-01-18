Vegeta Voice Actor In DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Reads Some Iconic Video Game Quotes In Vegeta's Voice
With Dragon Ball Super: Broly recently coming out in North America, and about to be releasing in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Australia and New Zealand on the 23rd and 24th of January — respectively — fans of Akira Toriyama's iconic manga/anime just can't get enough.
Christopher Sabat, known for voicing Vegeta and a bunch of other characters in the Dragon Ball series, is challenged to read some iconic video game quotes in vegeta's voice. Take a look!
Now that the long-awaited movie has been getting some rave reviews, the people over at IGN decided to have Christopher Sabat do some video game characters impressions.
Long-time fans of the English dub for the Dragon Ball series may recognise Christopher Sabat right away, since he's been voicing a variety of characters from the Dragon Ball universe — including the Prince of Saiyans Vegeta.
In the latest video by IGN, Christopher Sabat has been challenged to read some of the most iconic quotes in video games; from Super Mario 64's iconic "It's a-me, Mario!" to the more recent "Boy!" that Kratos constantly utters in the latest God of War.
Take a look:
A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly is playing in North American theatres now.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]