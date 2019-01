Vegeta Voice Actor In DRAGON BALL SUPER: BROLY Reads Some Iconic Video Game Quotes In Vegeta's Voice

Christopher Sabat, known for voicing Vegeta and a bunch of other characters in the Dragon Ball series, is challenged to read some iconic video game quotes in vegeta's voice. Take a look!

Withrecently coming out in North America, and about to be releasing in the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as Australia and New Zealand on theand— respectively — fans of Akira Toriyama's iconic manga/anime just can't get enough.Now that the long-awaited movie has been getting some rave reviews, the people over at IGN decided to have Christopher Sabat do some video game characters impressions.Long-time fans of the English dub for theseries may recognise Christopher Sabat right away, since he's been voicing a variety of characters from theuniverse — including the Prince of Saiyans Vegeta.In the latest video by IGN, Christopher Sabat has been challenged to read some of the most iconic quotes in video games; from Super Mario 64's iconic "It's a-me, Mario!" to the more recent "Boy!" that Kratos constantly utters in the latest God of War.Take a look:



Dragon Ball Super: Broly is playing in North American theatres now.