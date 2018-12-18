ENDRO~! Anime Series Has Cast Chibi Dragon's Voice Actor
The official Endro~! website has revealed the voice actor portraying the character of Chibi Dragon as well as other actors joining the cast of the show. Asuka Nishi, who plays Mimosa Vermilion on Black Clover, will be lending her voice to the Chibi Dragon.
Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~!, has revealed the voice actor portraying the character of Chibi Dragon. Here is more information on the series.
Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka. The anime series will premiere on January 12, 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm.
The voice cast is the following:
Hikaru Akao as Juulia Charldetoo
Shiina Natsukawa as Seiran Elenoir
Ari Ozawa as Fai Fai
Inori Minase as Meiza Endust
There has been no opening or ending theme revealed yet. The manga series is written by izumi Minami and published by Hobby Japan under the HJ Comics imprint. It is serialized by Comic Fire magazine and started its publishing on August 8, 2018. In this case, the manga did not inspire the anime series, since it is described as an original anime run.
Naral Island, a continent with swords and magic in which humans and monsters coexist. The terrible Demon King lives there. In ancient times, the first-generation hero defeated the Demon King. Over the many successive generations since then, the Demon King has been resurrected, and the hero who opposes him has likewise reappeared. Girls attend a school for adventurers in order to defeat the Demon King when he appears again.
Though a bit absent-minded, Yusha has the body of a hero. The holy elf Seyla's trouble never ends because she is too serious. The cheerful warrior Fai loves to eat. Mei is a quiet otaku magician. As the four girls aim to be in the hero party, they live relaxed fantasy lives and show no sign of defeating the Demon King no matter how much time passes.
Endro~! is out on January 13, 2019
