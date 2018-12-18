ENDRO~! Anime Series Has Cast Chibi Dragon's Voice Actor

Studio Gokumi's slice of life magic fantasy anime, Endro~! , has revealed the voice actor portraying the character of Chibi Dragon. Here is more information on the series.

The official Endro~! website has revealed the voice actor portraying the character of Chibi Dragon as well as other actors joining the cast of the show. Asuka Nishi, who plays Mimosa Vermilion on Black Clover, will be lending her voice to the Chibi Dragon.

Kaori is directing the series, Akashima Takashi performs the series composition, character draft is up to Nori and character design is up to Haruko Iizuka. The anime series will premiere on January 12, 2019 and is produced by Egg Firm.

The voice cast is the following:

Hikaru Akao as Juulia Charldetoo

Shiina Natsukawa as Seiran Elenoir

Ari Ozawa as Fai Fai

Inori Minase as Meiza Endust