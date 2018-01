FAIRY TAIL DRAGON CRY: Coming Soon From Funimation

Funimation announced the pre-order for Fairy Tail: Dragon Cry with a brand new 'release' trailer for the film. The film will releaes on March 6th, 2018 and can be pre-ordered through Funimation or Amazon Pre-order the film now and relive the latest Fairy Tail adventure in the comfort of your home! Check out the new trailer below!What did you think of the film and will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments below!Enter the Dragon Cry, a magic staff rumored to possess the power to destroy the world. For years it's been safely guarded in the Kingdom of Fiore until Zash, a traitor of Fiore, steals it. Luckily, the task of recovering the Dragon Cry is the perfect job for the wizards of Fairy Tail - Natsu, Lucy, Erza, Gray, Wendy, and the cats!