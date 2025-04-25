WEBTOON And PlayStation Announce Collaboration With Free Rewards For Readers And Gamers

WEBTOON Entertainment, the global leader in digital comics, has officially announced a new marketing partnership with PlayStation, further strengthening the ties between the webtoon and gaming industries. Starting this week, PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers now gain complimentary access to WEBTOON’s English-language subscription service, opening the door for gamers to explore and read popular series such as Omniscient Reader, Bad Born Blood, and The Reborn Young Lord is an Assassin.

In return, WEBTOON subscribers who read 7 episodes from the three comics that they have chosen, Bad Born Blood, Omniscient Reader and The Reborn Young Lord is an Assassin, will receive two free weeks of PlayStation Plus membership. According to both companies, this initiative is designed to help create a reciprocal engagement model with introducing gamers to the immersive storytelling of webtoons, while offering fans of game-inspired webcomics a gateway into PlayStation’s expansive entertainment ecosystem.

“This marks a significant step in cross-platform content collaboration,” said a WEBTOON spokesperson. “By linking digital comics with the gaming world, we’re enhancing the experience for both communities.”

The partnership is especially relevant for webtoons that feature game-like mechanics, fantasy worlds, or role-playing elements—genres that continue to dominate the platform’s global readership. These immersive webtoons mirror the experience of playing video games, making the crossover between platforms a natural extension of the stories fans already love.

The collaboration also highlights WEBTOON Entertainment’s increasing involvement in the gaming sector. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with renowned Japanese game developer CAPCOM for a creative contest inspired by the Monster Hunter Wilds franchise. Part of WEBTOON’s Branded Contest initiative, the competition invited U.S.-based creators to reinterpret the Monster Hunter universe through original webcomic entries. Participants could choose from a set of official prompts to spark their storytelling, and the contest was met with enthusiasm from both artists and fans alike.

Industry analysts believe this latest partnership will serve multiple purposes. Not only does it expand WEBTOON’s reach among gamers, particularly in North America, but it also reinforces PlayStation’s interest in developing more diversified digital content offerings.

“This is a prime example of cross-media synergy,” one insider commented. “By intersecting game genres with serialized storytelling, both platforms benefit from deeper engagement and expanded brand awareness.”

As the lines continue to blur between comics and games, partnerships like this may pave the way for even more integrated content experiences where fans don’t just read or play, but live the stories they love.

What are your thoughts on the article? Have you read any weebtoon comics before? Will you be getting your free membership for Playstation Plus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!