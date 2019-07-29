FAIRY TAIL: Episode #328 Will Be The Final Episode Of The Series
Fairy Tail, the popular anime series is coming to an end very soon. The series is on its 319th episode, and from the latest reports, the plan is to end it with episode 328. Fans will not be pleased, but it is what it is since the end was known for a long time prior.
In just two months, Fairy Tail final season will end, and that will happen on episode #328. It will be the end of an era, and hopefully, the ending goes down well.
According to the anime's website, the final episode will feature 65 characters throughout, so clearly this is a big one and fans should be excited and sad at the same time.
Now, the animes Twitter account stated that it was impossible for the 60 cast members to fit in the recording booth at the same time. It makes us wonder if there's a scene where all 60 cast members have dialogues to deliver, and if such is the case, wed love to see it.
Hiro Mashima has done a wonderful job with Fairy Tail since the original inception of the manga. All good things must come to an end, unfortunately, and this anime series is one of those good things.
