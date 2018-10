FAIRY TAIL: The Final Season's English Dub Cast Has Been Revealed

Fairy Tail's English dub of the final is fast approaching. With that solid fact, the line up for the English dub voice cast was released hit the jump for the details.

Todd Haberkorn as Natsu

Cherami Leigh as Lucy

Tia Ballard as Happy

Cherami Leigh as Anna

Jad Saxton as Carla

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza

Newton Pittman as Gray as Gray

Brina Palencia as Juvia as Juvia

Jerry Jewel as Lyon

Casey Casper as Ohba

Cory Phillips as Orochi Tamer

Alison Viktorin as Shelia

Giovannie Cruz as Shelia (Song)

Chad Holbrook as Toby as Toby

Brittney Karbowski as Wendy

Brittney Karbowski as Wendy (Song)

Anthony Bowling as Yuka as Yuka

