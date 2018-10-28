FAIRY TAIL: The Final Season's English Dub Cast Has Been Revealed
Funimation is dropping some major news with the English dub of Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail's final season only a day away. The news came that the cast lineup for the English dub has been unveiled and it features both familiar and new cast members. Mostly new voices for the characters of Ohba. The voice of Shiela still remains the same, however. Check out the cast lineup below!
Fairy Tail's English dub of the final is fast approaching. With that solid fact, the line up for the English dub voice cast was released hit the jump for the details.
-
Todd Haberkorn as Natsu
-
Cherami Leigh as Lucy
-
Tia Ballard as Happy
-
Cherami Leigh as Anna
-
Jad Saxton as Carla
-
Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza
-
Newton Pittman as Gray
-
Brina Palencia as Juvia
-
Jerry Jewel as Lyon
-
Casey Casper as Ohba
-
Cory Phillips as Orochi Tamer
-
Alison Viktorin as Shelia
-
Giovannie Cruz as Shelia (Song)
-
Chad Holbrook as Toby
-
Brittney Karbowski as Wendy
-
Brittney Karbowski as Wendy (Song)
-
Anthony Bowling as Yuka
The series had already bagan airing in early October with subtitled versions releasing on popular streaming sites such as Funimation and Crunchyroll. Feel free to share your thoughts on the over cast and the final season of Fairy Tail; in the usual spot!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]