Guess who is the new leader of the FAIRY TAIL Guild?

The final season of Fairy Tail is in full swing as we speak, and with that, the Guild has come back together again. To make things official, the members chose to appoint a new leader, and you won’t believe who it is.

Well, it shouldn’t be too difficult to guess because in truth, only one member of the Fairy Tail Guild is worthy enough, and that’s Erza Scarlet. Not only is she strong, but very respected by her peers, and a proven leader when things get tough.

For those who are wondering, Erza was promoted in latest episode by Lucy. As it stands, then, she’s the 7th leader of the Guild in all of its history, and no doubt she’s on track to become a great leader.

Some fans might have been expecting Gajeel to lead the group, but that was never going to happen. Nott o mention, since Erza is more popular and loved among fans, it makes sense for the writer to travel down this route.

Now, we should note that Erza was a bit apprehensive, but after the entire group chose to stand behind Levy’s decision, she chose to accept this new challenge given to her by the Guild members.

Since this is the final season, we are bound to see some of the best fights we’ve ever come across in the entire series, and it shall be wonderful to watch. After all, Natsu will eventually face off against Zeref, a fight that should turn a lot of heads.