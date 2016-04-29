FATE/APOCRYPHA Series Announced For Summer 2017
During a Japanese TV Special for the Fate Project franchise, it was announced that the Fate/Apocrypha spinoff light novel series would be receiving a TV anime series that will debut this Summer. A-1 Pictures will be handling production, a studio that's infamous among the anime community for censorship so a large number of otaku familiar with the series are concerned that the adaptation might become too tame. An official website for the series was also launched, which debuted the below trailer and first piece of key art.
The Fate series just WILL. NOT. BE. STOPPED. The latest anime adaptation will be based on TYPE-MOON and Yuichiro Higashide's Fate/Apocrypha spinoff light novel series which will be released this Summer.
Yoshiyuki Asai (Charlotte) will be directing for A-1, while Higashide will be writing the scripts.
In addition to the Fate/Apocrypha anime series, there's also a Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel anime movie trilogy in development that will be releasing its first installment later on in 2017. There's also a Fate/Extra anime TV series, Fate/Grand Order: First Order anime special and a new season of Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya also set to debut in 2017 as well.
ABOUT THE FATE FRANCHISE
The Fate franchise began in 2004, with its first series, fate/stay night, whch was a Japanese visual novel developed by Type-Moon, which was originally released as an adult game for Windows. The visual novel rose to fame due to its numerous gameplay routes that could be taken due to the choices made by the player. Since 2004, there have been several anime adaptations based on the different "routes" available in the game. A sequel series, Fate/hollow ataraxia was released in 2005 and a prequel, Fate/Zero followed in 2006. Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya, a reimagining of the series' concepts and ideas, was released in 2007.
All of the visual novels and light novels have received several TV anime series, OVAs, mobile and video game adaptation.
The core story element of every Fate series revolves around a Holy Grail War, a contest between rival mage schools/factions/families where each group selects a champion representative who gains the ability to summon a spirit to fight other factions and their respective spirit. The last spirit/champion left standing will be awarded the Holy Grail, which grants any wish requested.
