FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Producer On The FINAL FANTASY He'd Remake Next
The Final Fantasy VII Remake demo is here to whet the appetitie of many PS4 action RPG gamers ahead of the title's official launch on April 10, 2020. During an interview with Gamereactor to promote the title, producer Yoshinori Kitase was asked about what FF title he'd want to remake next, once all the episodes for the FF VII Remake were complete.
Final Fantasy VII has a special place in the hearts of many gamer Millenials but there are a ton of Japanese gamers who prefer the title that Square-Enix producer Yoshinori Kitase said he'd remake next.
Kitase initially cautioned, "Ok, so first of all, you have to promise you're not going to write an article saying Square Enix is remaking Final Fantasy something, something… It's just a purely personal opinion, just so you understand that. " He then proceeded to answer, "With that caveat in place, the first Final Fantasy that I worked on myself was Final Fantasy V, that hasn't been remade with the more realistic kind of approach yet, so I think it might be quite interesting to do a FF5 remake someday."
Final Fantasy V was originally released in Japan on the Super Famicom (Super Nintendo) in 1992 and was eventually released in North America as part of the 1999 Final Fantasy Anthology compilation for the PlayStation, which also included FF VI. For more details on FF V and the FFVII remake, visit our sister site, Gamefragger.com.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]