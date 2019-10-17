FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED: Check Out This In-Depth Look At The Game's Development
In September of last year, Square Enix revealed that they would be re-releasing quite a generous bunch of titles in the Final Fantasy series; from spin-off games like Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon, to heavy hitters like the classic Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy X — to name only but a few.
This new behind-the-scenes video, recently released by Square Enix, gives us an in-depth look at the development of Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered. Check it out!
Not ever game was a port of their originl counterpart, however, as Square Enix also revealed that they were working on Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered; an enhanced version of the original PlayStation 1 title with some new features that make the experience even better.
Although Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered was released earlier in September of this year, today Square Enix has released a lengthy behind-the-scenes video for the game — which reveals some very interesting details about the game's development.
However, the behind-the-scenes video for Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered is in Japanese so — unless you already know the language — don't forget to turn on the Closed Captions options.
Take a look:
The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.
Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).
