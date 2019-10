FINAL FANTASY VIII REMASTERED: Check Out This In-Depth Look At The Game's Development

This new behind-the-scenes video, recently released by Square Enix, gives us an in-depth look at the development of Final Fantasy VIII: Remastered . Check it out!

The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilises its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia's tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

In September of last year, Square Enix revealed that they would be re-releasing quite a generous bunch of titles in the Final Fantasy series; from spin-off games like, to heavy hitters like the classicand— to name only but a few.Not ever game was a port of their originl counterpart, however, as Square Enix also revealed that they were working on; an enhanced version of the original PlayStation 1 title with some new features that make the experience even better.Althoughwas released earlier in September of this year, today Square Enix has released a lengthy behind-the-scenes video for the game — which reveals some very interesting details about the game's development.However, the behind-the-scenes video foris in Japanese so — unless you already know the language — don't forget to turn on the Closed Captions options.Take a look:



Final Fantasy VIII Remastered is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).