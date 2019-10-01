FINAL FANTASY XII: THE ZODIAC AGE & FINAL FANTASY X / X-2 HD Coming To The Xbox One & Nintendo Switch In April

Final Fantasy XII and Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD will both be releasing on the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in April of this year, Square Enix has confirmed. Find out more...

have officially confirmed that both Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will be coming to the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One in April. The former is expected to reach each console on April 16th, and the latter on the following 30th.



Final Fantasy X / X-2 and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age both originally released for the PlayStation 2 in the early 2000s. The former was re-released in 2013, the latter in 2017, both on the PlayStation 4. This is the first time the games will be making their way onto Nintendo and Xbox consoles.

Square provided a synopsis for each instalment's stories, in case you're not up to speed on Final Fantasy, as well as a beautiful piece of artwork by

Akihiko Yoshida for The Zodiac Age - you can check those out below:

FINAL FANTASY X follows the story of superstar athlete Tidus, whose fate intertwines with the beautiful summoner Yuna as they embark on a pilgrimage to save the world of Spira. FINAL FANTASY X-2 takes place two years later, following the stories of Yuna, Rikku, and Paine in their exciting adventures to uncover ancient secrets and overcome powerful enemies.



FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE takes place in the breath-taking world of Ivalice, where magic is commonplace and airships fill the sky. The small kingdom of Dalmasca is caught between warring empires Archadia and Rozarria, and the lone heir to the Dalmascan throne, Princess Ashe has devoted herself to forming a resistance to liberate her homeland. The story begins when Ashe meets Vaan, a young thief who dreams of flying free in the skies, as their adventure changes the destiny of the world’s greatest nations.

