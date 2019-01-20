Physical Copies For FINAL FANTASY X/X2 Making Their Way Into The Nintendo Switch In Europe
Back in September, we got great news during the Nintendo Direct, as Square Enix announced that a bunch of Final Fantasy titles were going to be making its way not only into the Nintendo Switch but also to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam.
Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X2 will be making their way into the Nintendo Switch in in Europe; meaning great news for European fans of the long-running role-playing series.
Square Enix announced Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Final Fantasy X, and Final Fantasy X-2, as well as Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon: Every Buddy!, World of Final Fantasy Maxima, and Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition as part of their lineup of titles making their way into consoles and PC.
Now, we have some great news for Nintendo fans, as it has been revealed that Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster, and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age will be getting physical copies for the Nintendo Switch. The report comes from Nintendo Everything, who noticed that these titles are currently available to pre-order on Amazon in the UK.
Final Fantasy X, Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster, and Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age were already getting physical releases in North America, but the European version was only meant to be a digital release until just recently; meaning great news for fans of the long-running role-playing saga.
According to Amazon UK, Final Fantasy X and Final Fantasy X-2 HD Remaster for the Nintendo Switch are due out on the 16th of April, while Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age is expected to release on the 30th of the same month.
