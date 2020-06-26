Pre-Orders For The FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Soundtrack Are Currently Open, Square Enix Announced

Fans of the Final Fantasy series will be ecstatic to find out that pre-orders for Nobuo Uematsu's sublime Final Fantasy VII Remake Original Soundtrack are currently open.

When Square Enix revealed that Nobuo Uematsu was coming back to compose the music for Final Fantasy VII Remake, fans were more than excited to know that the soundtrack was in great hands. After all, Uematsu's work on Final Fantasy VII is often regarded as one of the best soundtracks in video game history.

Uematsu's new soundtrack for Final Fantasy VII Remake is more of a reimagined version of his original work, and he was able to recapture everything that made the original an all-time classic. He even composed a brand-new song for the remake, and was able to make the new soundtrack just as memorable as his Final Fantasy VII soundtrack.

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced the Final Fantasy VII Remake Original Soundtrack, which compilates all of the new tracks Nobuo Uematsu composed for the remake of Final Fantasy VII, as well as the brand-new "Hollow" song performed by Kazushige Nojima.

Today we have some great news for Final Fantasy fans who have been eagerly anticipating the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Original Soundtrack — which, by the way, will include a total of 7 discs, and is expected to become available on the 31st of July — as Square Enix has announced that pre-orders for Nobuo Uematsu's new soundtrack are currently open via the official website .

Check it out:

In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is currently available for the PlayStation 4.