Release Date For The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Version Of FINAL FANTASY VII Revealed
Final Fantasy VII, one of Square Enix's most renowned video games in their history as developers, was announced to come out for consoles and Steam back in September of last year.
Developer Square Enix has finally revealed the release date for Final Fantasy VII on the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One; pre-purchases are currently available.
This is not the long-awaited remake that Square Enix has not given us any information about, however, but the original PlayStation 1 title that came out in January of 1997; making it an even more of a trip down memory lane for long-time fans of the Final Fantasy series.
Today, Square Enix revealed — via their official Final Fantasy Twitter account — that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of Final Fantasy VII will be finally releasing on the 26th of March. The developer has also announced that pre-pruchases for the game are currently available on the respective Nintendo Switch and Xbox One online stores.
What the developer failed to do, however, is give us a trailer to go with the announcement, but this is still great news for fans who have been anticipating Final Fantasy VII; even more so those who are still waiting for news on the Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Final Fantasy VII will become available for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on the 26th of March.
