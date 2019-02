Release Date For The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One Version Of FINAL FANTASY VII Revealed

The original #FinalFantasy VII is now available for pre-purchase on #NintendoSwitch and #Xbox One. Fight for the fate of the planet on March 26, 2019.



Switch: https://t.co/gbHFLQ58ZK

Xbox One: https://t.co/JJjVjD7fKR pic.twitter.com/UVYheEGTCf — FINAL FANTASY (@FinalFantasy) February 26, 2019

, one of Square Enix's most renowned video games in their history as developers, was announced to come out for consoles and Steam back in September of last year.This is not the long-awaited remake that Square Enix has not given us any information about, however, but the original PlayStation 1 title that came out in January of 1997; making it an even more of a trip down memory lane for long-time fans of the Final Fantasy series.Today, Square Enix revealed — via their official Final Fantasy Twitter account — that the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One versions of Final Fantasy VII will be finally releasing on the. The developer has also announced that pre-pruchases for the game are currently available on the respective Nintendo Switch and Xbox One online stores.What the developer failed to do, however, is give us a trailer to go with the announcement, but this is still great news for fans who have been anticipating; even more so those who are still waiting for news on the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

Final Fantasy VII will become available for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One on the 26th of March.