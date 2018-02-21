Final Fantasy Headlines

Ren Osugi, The Titular Character In FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAD OF LIGHT Has Died

Veteran Japanese actor Ren Osugi, who recently starred in Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Final Fantasy XIV: Hikari no Otōsan) has passed away.

MarkJulian | 2/21/2018
Filed Under: "Final Fantasy" Source: Oricon.co.jp
Media outlets in Japan are reporting that Ren Osugi has passed away due to sudden heart failure at the age of 66.  Western audiences most recently saw Osugi in Final Fantasy XIV: Dad of Light (Final Fantasy XIV: Hikari no Otōsan), which was added to Netflix's library last August.  

With a long career that spanned many TV shows and films, Osugi was a frequent collaborator of director Takashi Miike (Blade of the Immortal, Ichi the Killer).  He also recently starred in Shin Godzilla. 
