Watch The First Episode In The Brand-New INSIDE FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Series
There are still a bunch of details about Final Fantasy VII Remake that players don't know about the upcoming title. For one, most players still don't know that the soon-to-be-released title isn't covering every single one of the events from the original game; only the Midgard section.
Square Enix has released the first episode in a behind the scenes Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake series, and it sees the developers sharing a bunch of details about the upcoming title.
Final Fantasy VII Remake is indeed focusing mainly on the events that took place on Midgard, but this doesn't mean that the game is a short game. Developers have worked hard to add a lot of extra content and expand on the lore of the original game by giving players a lot more to do in the game.
Square Enix also made some changes to the game's combat system, which is now more dynamic than the original Final Fantasy VII's turn-based combat; a change that the developers deemed necessary in order to update the remake's gameplay mechanics.
Today, Square Enix has released a new behind the scenes video that sees the developers revealing some interesting details — like the ones mentioned above — in this first episode of the new Inside Final Fantasy VII Remake, so be sure to check it out down below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
Give it a watch:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 10th of April.
