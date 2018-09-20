FREE!: DIVE TO THE FUTURE Is Getting A New SPOTLIGHT COLOR Collection

Studios Kyoto Animation and Animation Do's slice of life comedy sports anime, Free!: Dive to the Future , has released several new products, one of them is the SPOTLIGHT COLOR collection. Check it out.

Aitai Kiji has shared the product via Twitter, the account states these KyoAni items will feature an acrylic stand, clear file and a character magazine. The collection is called SPOTLIGHT COLOR and is available for pre-order today.



This collection will include the characters: Haruka, Makoto, Rin, Sousuke, Asahi, Ikuya, Hiyori, Kisumi, Natsuya, Nao, Nagisa, Rei, Nitori, and Momotarou.



The SPOTLIGHT COLOR collection has a release date of November 2018 and a cost of $26.00. The dimension states it's an A4 Size.



The Haruka Moving Acrylic Stand has the same release date and will cost $42.00. The dimensions are 13 X 35cm.



Finally, the Haruka Clear File again, has the same release date and will cost $10.00. The dimensions are A4 Size.



The anime series is currently airing and will have 12 episodes. Funimation has the license.