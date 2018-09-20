FREE!: DIVE TO THE FUTURE Is Getting A New SPOTLIGHT COLOR Collection
Aitai Kiji has shared the product via Twitter, the account states these KyoAni items will feature an acrylic stand, clear file and a character magazine. The collection is called SPOTLIGHT COLOR and is available for pre-order today.
Studios Kyoto Animation and Animation Do's slice of life comedy sports anime, Free!: Dive to the Future, has released several new products, one of them is the SPOTLIGHT COLOR collection. Check it out.
This collection will include the characters: Haruka, Makoto, Rin, Sousuke, Asahi, Ikuya, Hiyori, Kisumi, Natsuya, Nao, Nagisa, Rei, Nitori, and Momotarou.
The SPOTLIGHT COLOR collection has a release date of November 2018 and a cost of $26.00. The dimension states it's an A4 Size.
The Haruka Moving Acrylic Stand has the same release date and will cost $42.00. The dimensions are 13 X 35cm.
Finally, the Haruka Clear File again, has the same release date and will cost $10.00. The dimensions are A4 Size.
The anime series is currently airing and will have 12 episodes. Funimation has the license.
