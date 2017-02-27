Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Freezing Vibration (Season 2) Is The Latest Addition To FUNimation's Anime Classics

FUNimation announced that Freezing Vibrationis now available on their anime classics. Hit the jump, check out a new trailer and let us know what you think!

2/27/2017
FUNimation annouced that the classic hit anime series Freezing Vibration is now on their anime classics lineup. A group of seriously good looking girls get some "enhancements" in order to fight deadly aliens that have attack the planet. 

Get season two on Blu-Ray and DVD by going to the anime classics page on FUNimation!



About Freezing Vibration:

The pulse-pounding action continues in this thrilling second season of the eye-popping sci-fi series that Sankaku Complex calls ''seriously hot.'' Satellizer el Bridget and some of the most powerful - and desirable - Pandoras in the world are summoned to a secret base in the wilds of Alaska. These gorgeous warriors arrive primed for battle, but they soon discover the true purpose for their presence: to assist the clandestine Chevalier organization in forging a new breed of soldier - E-Pandoras! Once normal girls, these eager beauties volunteered to have their bodies genetically-enhanced in order to join the fight against the deadly alien invaders plaguing the planet. But there's more to becoming a superhuman battle vixen than tattered uniforms and sultry slugfests. Rumors of heinous experimentation haunt the E-Pandora project, and only Satellizer and her loyal companion Kazuya can unravel the mystery before it's too late!
KILLAMOJO
