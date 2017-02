Freezing Vibration (Season 2) Is The Latest Addition To FUNimation's Anime Classics

FUNimation announced that Freezing Vibrationis now available on their anime classics. Hit the jump, check out a new trailer and let us know what you think!

FUNimation annouced that the classic hit anime series Freezing Vibration is now on their anime classics lineup. A group of seriously good looking girls get some "enhancements" in order to fight deadly aliens that have attack the planet.Get season two on Blu-Ray and DVD by going to the anime classics page on FUNimation!

WB Japan announced that the live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie from Fumihiko Sori (live-action Rurouni Kenshin trilogy) will be released on Dec. 01. The official website also debuted a new look at Alphonse. - MarkJulian

Check out new footage from the second season of My Hero Academia (Boku No Hero Academia) along with a brief tease of the anime's new opening song, "Peace Sign" from Kenshi Yonezu. - MarkJulian

