FROM OLD COUNTRY BUMPKIN TO MASTER SWORDSMAN New Trailer And Opening Theme Lands

The upcoming fantasy adventure anime titled From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman has released its third official trailer, giving fans a first listen to the opening theme song for the show "HEROES" by Takanori Nishikawa (Thunderbolt Fantasy). The new trailer also gives a small taste to the epic sword battles and thrilling action set to unfold when the series premieres in a few weeks in Japan on April 5th, 2025. Check out the trailer below:

The anime voice cast line up is as follows:

Beryl Gardenant – Hiroaki Hirata

Allucia Citrus – Nao Toyama

Surena Lysandra – Hitomi Ueda

Curuni Crueciel – Yuki Hirose

Ficelle Harbeller – Hinaki Yano

Lucy Diamond – Chiwa Saito

Henblitz Drout – Kaito Ishikawa

Mewi Freya – Arisa Nakada

Spur – Ryota Osaka

In addition to the new trailer, the anime’s official website unveiled a fun commemorative visual featuring Beryl as a master chocolatier, celebrating White Day in Japan. This special illustration helps highlight the anime’s mix of action, adventure, and lighthearted moments. Check it out below:

The anime is a joint production by Passione and Hayabusa Film, featuring a pretty experienced team behind its adaptation:

Director: Akio Kazumi (Loner Life in Another World)

Series Composition: Kunihiko Okada (The Eminence in Shadow scriptwriter)

Character Design & Chief Animation Director: Satsuki Hayasaki (Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki)

Music Composer: Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail)

Based on the light novels by Shigeru Sagasaki and Tetsuhiro Nabeshima, From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman follows the journey of Beryl Gardenant, a humble countryside warrior who rises through the ranks to become a legendary master swordsman. With high-intensity battles, compelling character development, and a world rich in fantasy elements, this series is set to be a must-watch for action anime fans.

J-Novel Club is the company who publishes the official English version of the light novels. They describe the story as:

Beryl Gardinant, a self-proclaimed “humble old man,” is a sword instructor at his dojo in a rural, backwater village. In his younger years, he dreamed of glory as a master swordsman, but those days are long behind him. Out of the blue, he receives a visit from a famous former pupil who brings him world-shattering news—he’s been appointed as a special instructor for the knights of the Liberion Order! With his life now turned upside down, Beryl travels to the capital and reunites with some of his former students: elite knights, an ace wizard, and even an adventurer who’s attained the highest guild rank possible. But why do they all want his tutelage?! As far as he’s concerned, they clearly don’t need him anymore. Can Beryl live up to his new position? And will he ever get a moment’s peace away from his adoring students?!

With a new trailer, exciting theme song, and a fun White Day celebration art piece, and the anime's release around the corner. From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman could be one of the next standout fantasy anime shows this Spring.

