FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action Movie Gets New Theatrical Poster

Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.

The film will follow the story of two brothers in Edward and Alphonse Elric, who tragically failed at resurrecting their late mother using a forbidden alchemy. In the process of casting the alchemy, Edward loses two limbs and Alphonse loses his entire body, however; Edward manages to keep him alive by sealing his soul in a giant pile of armor. Determined to get their bodies resorted, the two boys become State Alchemists in order to find a powerful item called the Philosopher’s Stone.Here is a tweet with the official poster for the live-action movie for your viewing pleasure! We also have the newest trailer for you to watch below!What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for the live-action series of Fullmetal Alchemist? Let us know about all your thoughts and concerns with the movie in the comment section below!