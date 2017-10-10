FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Live-Action Movie Gets New Theatrical Poster
The film will follow the story of two brothers in Edward and Alphonse Elric, who tragically failed at resurrecting their late mother using a forbidden alchemy. In the process of casting the alchemy, Edward loses two limbs and Alphonse loses his entire body, however; Edward manages to keep him alive by sealing his soul in a giant pile of armor. Determined to get their bodies resorted, the two boys become State Alchemists in order to find a powerful item called the Philosopher’s Stone.
With the Fullmetal Alchemist live-action adaptation only being a few short weeks away now, they have just released a new theatrical poster for the film! Hit the jump to check it out!
Here is a tweet with the official poster for the live-action movie for your viewing pleasure! We also have the newest trailer for you to watch below!
Fullmetal Alchemist Synopsis: In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Equipped with mechanical “auto-mail” limbs, Edward becomes a state alchemist, seeking the one thing that can restore his and his brother’s bodies...the legendary Philosopher’s Stone.
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for the live-action series of Fullmetal Alchemist? Let us know about all your thoughts and concerns with the movie in the comment section below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]