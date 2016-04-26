FUNimation's Announce English Dub Cast For MASAMUNE-KUN'S REVENGE!
Today, FUNimation announced the English cast for their upcoming release of Masamune-Kun's Revenge. The English dub will premiere on Today at 9:30 p.m. EST. The series premiered first premiered January 5th and is currently being streamed in Japanese with English subtitles by Crunchyroll.
Then English dub for Masamune-Kun's Revenge cast has been announced for the upcoming release! Hit the jump, check out the cast and let us know if they got it right!
Here is the English Cast!
In the show, a child named Makabe Masamune, was endlessly bullied by one of his peers. To make matters worse his bully is a girl named Adagaki Aki. After determining to exact revenge on his bully, Masamune goes through a difficult campaign of self improvement and personal transformation.
-
Josh Grelle as Masamune Makabe
-
Morgan Garrett as Aki Adagaki
-
Monica Rial as Yoshino Koiwai
-
Justin Briner as Kojuurou Shuri
-
Skyler Davenport as Chinatsu Hayase
-
Natalie Hoover as Kinue Hayase
-
Caitlin Glass as Tae Futaba
-
Jeannie Tirado as Mari Mizuno (episode one)
-
Tia Ballard as Kaneko Sonoka (episode one)
-
Dawn M. Bennett as Kikune Kiba (episode one)
-
Daman Mills as Akio Tanabe (episode one)
-
Aaron Dismuke as Shigeo Yamada (episode one)
Years down the road, Masamune has become one of the most popular kids at his school. He has perfect grades, is handsome and most of all he excels at sports. Now revenge will be his as he transfers to the school Adagaki Aki is attending. He plot for revenge might not go as well as he planned!
Writer Takeoka and female Korean artist Tiv first launched the series in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and the manga is currently is almost to the peak climax.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]