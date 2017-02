FUNimation's Announce English Dub Cast For MASAMUNE-KUN'S REVENGE!

Josh Grelle as Masamune Makabe

Morgan Garrett as Aki Adagaki

Monica Rial as Yoshino Koiwai

Justin Briner as Kojuurou Shuri

Skyler Davenport as Chinatsu Hayase

Natalie Hoover as Kinue Hayase

Caitlin Glass as Tae Futaba

Jeannie Tirado as Mari Mizuno (episode one)

Tia Ballard as Kaneko Sonoka (episode one)

Dawn M. Bennett as Kikune Kiba (episode one)

Daman Mills as Akio Tanabe (episode one)

Aaron Dismuke as Shigeo Yamada (episode one)

Today, FUNimation announced the English cast for their upcoming release of Masamune-Kun's Revenge. The English dub will premiere on Today at 9:30 p.m. EST. The series premiered first premiered January 5th and is currently being streamed in Japanese with English subtitles by Crunchyroll.Here is the English Cast!In the show, a child named Makabe Masamune, was endlessly bullied by one of his peers. To make matters worse his bully is a girl named Adagaki Aki. After determining to exact revenge on his bully, Masamune goes through a difficult campaign of self improvement and personal transformation.Years down the road, Masamune has become one of the most popular kids at his school. He has perfect grades, is handsome and most of all he excels at sports. Now revenge will be his as he transfers to the school Adagaki Aki is attending. He plot for revenge might not go as well as he planned!Writer Takeoka and female Korean artist Tiv first launched the series in Ichijinsha's Monthly Comic Rex magazine in 2012, and the manga is currently is almost to the peak climax.