Funko's AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Pop! Bobbleheads Are Now Available To Purchase
The popular animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has finally gotten the Funko Pop! treatment. Announced in the latter half of last year, Funko's line-up of bobbleheads includes many fan-favourite characters from The Last Airbender and a couple of awesome variants.
Funko Pop! bobbleheads based on the Avatar: The Last Airbender series are now officially available to purchase. Hit the jump to check out the full line-up.
The characters up for grabs include Appa, Irok, Toph, Katara, Sokka, and Zuko - the latter of those is a "Chase" figure. There's also a Pop! of the titular character, Anng, which comes equipped with Momo.
There are two even more special Pop!s; there's one of Aang riding an airscooter which is a glow-in-the-dark "Chase" and is exclusively available at Hot Topic. There's also a Pop! of Azula which is available solely through the Funko Insider Club at GameStop.
The line-up is now available (via Comicbook.com).
Check it out below:
