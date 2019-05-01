GINTAMA Manga Series Is Ending With Its 77th Volume
Shueisha has announced that the upcoming 77th volume of the comedy manga series Gintama will be its last. The series' 76th volume hit stores recently and has confirmed that the final volume will be out this spring. The manga's previous run ended on its 42nd chapter but kept on going later on, no word if the series will be back this time.
Author Hideaki Sorachi's adventure comedy manga series, Gintama, will end publication with the launch of its 77th volume. Here is more information on the series' last volume.
The manga is written by Hideaki Sorachi and has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 2003 with 77 volumes in total. Viz Media holds the North American license and is published in the North American Shonen Jump.
Gintama's recent live-action film is Japan's third-most-watched live-action film in 2018. 3.5 billion yen has been made in the box office revenue and the cumulative mobilization number is 5.6 million people. The movie in second place, beating Gintama 2, is Doctor Heli Saves Lives.
According to mantan web, Gintama 2 made 2.7 billion yen and had a mobilization number of 215,903 on August 17, which is the day of the premiere. The movie ranked in the top 5 list for 5 consecutive weeks. There are a lot of anime series that have been going on since April 2006, they all keep the same format of action comedy and a little bit of samurai action.
During the Edo period, Japan is suddenly invaded by alien creatures known as the "Amanto." Despite the samurai's attempts to combat the extraterrestrial menace, the Shogun soon realizes that their efforts are futile and decides to surrender. This marks the beginning of an uneasy agreement between the Shogunate and Amanto, one that results in a countrywide sword ban and the disappearance of the samurai spirit.
However, there exists one eccentric individual who wields a wooden sword and refuses to let his samurai status die. Now that his kind are no longer needed, Gintoki Sakata performs various odd jobs around town in order to make ends meet. Joined by his self-proclaimed disciple Shinpachi Shimura, the fearsome alien Kagura, and a giant dog named Sadaharu, they run the business known as Yorozuya, often getting caught up in all sorts of crazy and hilarious shenanigans.
