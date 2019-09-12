GINTAMA: Third Anime Film Has Been Teased On Twitter
Jump Festa 2020 is about to get a lot more interesting on its first day with the announcement, via Twitter, that the series would have a spot for the upcoming GIntama anime movie! This marks the third movie in the series, and will be sharing its information on December 21st, with the cast of the main trio appearing. Check out the Twitter post below!
Excited for the new film news? While no other information has been released as of yet, we can expect more to come as the month progresses. Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!
