GINTAMA TV Anime To Go On Hiatus Until July As Manga Nears Conclusion

The Gintama TV anime from Sunrise will be going on hiatus to allow Hideaki Sorachi's manga some breathing room as it sprints towards its finale.

The TV anime adaptation of Gintama returned in October 2017 after an extended hiatus, however, it's going back on the shelf before March draws to a close and won't return until July. The ongoing manga reached the climax of its final arc last month and will likely end before the year is out.



With the anime adaptation so close, Sunrise likely opted to go on hiatus rather than launch a massive filler arc.



With a staggering 596 chapters, Weekly Shonen Jump will have to fill the shoes of another industry giant when Sorachi closes the curtain.



GINTAMA SYNOPSIS: The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence.



However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences.



Who said life as an errand boy was easy?

