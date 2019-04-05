The Official GINTAMA App Announced That The Manga Will Continue Later This Month

Hideaki Sorachi Gintama will end its run in Weekly Shonen Jump at 77 collected volumes before continuing on as a digital-only series in the official Gintama app.

With over 55 million copies in print, Gintama is definitely one of Japan's biggest shonen series. The conclusion of the long-running shonen giant is yet another void that Weekly Shonen Jump will have to fill as series like Bleach, Naruto, Fairy Tail and others have all concluded within the last few years.



However, where those series are truly over (except for Naruto, which continued on with Boruto), Gintama will ive on as a a digital-only series, available exclusively on the official Gintama app. The first issue in the series new digital-only era will be released on May 13. The app is free so fans of the series won't have to shell out extra cash outside of their Weekly Shonen Jump subscription.



There's no word yet on whether the app will be released in Japanese only or have an English-translated version. The app is available for download through APKPure.



GINTAMA SYNOPSIS:

The Amanto, aliens from outer space, have invaded Earth and taken over feudal Japan. As a result, a prohibition on swords has been established, and the samurai of Japan are treated with disregard as a consequence.



However one man, Gintoki Sakata, still possesses the heart of the samurai, although from his love of sweets and work as a yorozuya, one might not expect it. Accompanying him in his jack-of-all-trades line of work are Shinpachi Shimura, a boy with glasses and a strong heart, Kagura with her umbrella and seemingly bottomless stomach, as well as Sadaharu, their oversized pet dog. Of course, these odd jobs are not always simple, as they frequently have run-ins with the police, ragtag rebels, and assassins, oftentimes leading to humorous but unfortunate consequences.



Who said life as an errand boy was easy?



The Gintama manga from Hideaki Sorachi began circulation in Japan back in 2004 and consistently ranks as one of the industry's bestsellers. There have been several anime adaptations, stage plays, video games, live-action films and spinoff manga released over the last 15 years.

