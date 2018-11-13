GRISAIA: PHANTOM TRIGGER Anime Will Hit Theaters Next Spring

The manga adaptation of Grisaia: Phantom Trigger has revealed that the anime series will premiere in theaters in spring 2019. The manga's 15th chapter announced the adaptation being premiered in theaters but did not specify the release dates (whether it will premiere before the tv broadcast or not) or how many days the series will be screening there.



The anime series is directed by Motoki Tanaka who also is in charge of series composition, Yoshino Nanjo, Maon Kurosaki and Hitoshi Fujima have theme song performances. The main voice cast is made up of the following actors: Ayane Sakura as Touka Shishigaya, Maaya Uchida as Rena Fukami, Atsumi Tanezaki as Murasaki Ikoma and Kaori Nazuka as Sakurako Christina Kujirase. The series has a release date of January 26, 2019.



The game that inspired this anime is developed by Frontwing and published by Frontwing USA. The game's volumes 1 through 4 are available as a bundle in Steam for $53.96 and volume 1 by itself is $14.99. The visual novel's kickstarter campaign was successful and is now adding more details, pledge levels and other things. You can check it out right here. The visual novel's volume 5 came out on July 26, 2018 and is all about Murasaki's journey in Japan. She is out of place and is thinking back to when she first met Haruto.