HAIKYU!! TO THE TOP: Anime's Second Half Announces Release Date For This Fall

Following a delay brought about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Haikyu!! To The Top , is ready to release its second half of the season this fall. Hit the jump to find out when to tune in!

For months, Japan and the world have been forced to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 virus. So far, the virus has forced the entertainment industry to slow to a crawl, in terms of continuing productions and projects. This includes everything from films to live performances. However, while not entirely out of the woods, there is a light at the end of the tunnel as some projects can continue.

The volleyball manga series Haikyu!! was created by Haruichi Furudate and told the story of a team of young volleyball players and the opponents they face. The series has been nothing short of noteworthy and has even spawned an anime series that premiered in 2014.

Since the premiere of the first episode, the anime has released two complete seasons and a few movies, with the fourth and most recent season being Haikyu!! To The Top. The newest season has only completed its first of two cours but had to delay the second due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the wait feels like an eternity, episodes 14-25 finally have a release window.

According to the latest issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump, the next half of the series will return this October with no specific date as of yet. Makes sure to share your thoughts or excitement on the news in the usual spot!





After their triumphant victory over Shiratorizawa Academy, the Karasuno High School volleyball team has earned their long-awaited ticket to nationals. As preparations begin, genius setter Tobio Kageyama is invited to the All-Japan Youth Training Camp to play alongside fellow nationally recognized players.



Haikyu!! To The Top will return, in Japan, this October!