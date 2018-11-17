HUNTER X HUNTER: THE LAST MISSION Anime Film Will Hit U.S. Theaters Next Year

Studio Madhouse's upcoming action fantasy anime film, Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission , will hit U.S. theaters next year. Check out more to learn the official release date and more on the movie.

The latest from Anime NYC has Viz Media announcing that it will screen Hunter x Hunter: The Last Mission in U.S. theaters on January 2019. This film was screened in Japan on December 27, 2013 and was distributed by Toho animation. Keiichiro Kawaguchi directed it, Nobuaki Kishima wrote it and Yoshihisa Hirano produced the music.



There is no word on the details of the film but the most probable thing is that it will be screened with English subtitles. Here is the official description of the film:

The Battle Olympia tournament at Heaven's Arena is about to begin, but a terrifying enemy ends the festivities. Gon & Killua must defeat The Shadow before more Hunters fall!

The Last Mission is the second film from the Hunter x Hunter franchise, the first one titled Phantom Rouge debuted in January 12, 2013 and was also licensed by Viz Media. The company released a home video version of the movie and it also has the license to the Hunter x Hunter anime series.