INUYASHA Creator Is Working On New Manga Series Called MAO

Most of us grew up watching InuYasha, so when the news popped up that its creator is working on a new manga series, we have to take notice of what is going on.

Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of the InuYasha series, is working on a new series after taking a long break. The new series, according to Weekly Shonen Sunday, is called MAO., and it’s set to launch on May 8 of this year.

It would seem as if Rumiko is planning to create something that is similar to InuYasha, and why not? Both the manga and the series were popular back in the past, and they are still talked about in the anime community to this very day.

Now, when it comes down to MAO, it’s about a boy and girl who share a strange romance. Furthermore, their meeting was all due to fate, and to make things even more interesting, MAO is set in a land where two worlds interconnect.

Bear in mind that InuYasha is basically the same thing, but despite that, we are expecting MAO to have its own character with little similarities to what has come before.

The big question right now is whether or not Rumiko Takahashi is capable of pulling off another winner with her new manga series.

She’s not new to success and telling a quality story, so with that in mind, we’re quite confident her new series will turn out just fine.