INUYASHA To Be Released On Blu-Ray For The First Time In North America This Fall
All 167 episodes of the InuYasha TV anime adaptation from Sunrise and the 26-episode sequel, InuYasha: The Final Act, will be released together on blu-ray for the first time this fall per an announcement made by Viz Media at Anime Central in Rosemont, Illinois.
Viz Media has announced that for the first time, the complete Inuyasha TV anime series (including the 26-episode sequel InuYasha: The Final Act) will be released on blu-ray in North America.
The TV anime was based on the 56 volume shonen series from Rumiko Takahashi, which was serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday from November 1996 to June 2008. Viz Media owns the North American license for the series and has released all 56 volumes in English.
For many North American anime fans, InuYasha was a late-night staple of Toonami when it made the switch from weekly afternoon to Saturday night programming block in the early 2000s.
Based on the Shogakukan award-winning manga of the same name, InuYasha follows Kagome Higurashi, a fifteen-year-old girl whose normal life ends when a demon drags her into a cursed well on the grounds of her family's Shinto shrine. Instead of hitting the bottom of the well, Kagome ends up 500 years in the past during Japan's violent Sengoku period with the demon's true target, a wish-granting jewel called the Shikon Jewel, reborn inside of her.
After a battle with a revived demon accidentally causes the sacred jewel to shatter, Kagome enlists the help of a young hybrid dog-demon/human named Inuyasha to help her collect the shards and prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. Joining Kagome and Inuyasha on their quest are the orphan fox-demon Shippo, the intelligent monk Miroku, and the lethal demon slayer Sango. Together, they must set aside their differences and work together to find the power granting shards spread across feudal Japan and deal with the threats that arise.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]