It's Principle Vs. Deer In This All New Hilarious Clip For NICHIJOU!

What happens when the principle in Nichijou happens to sneak up on a lowly deer? Hit the jump, watch the trailer and let us know what you think!

Today, FUNimation released a new clip from the Nichijou Blu-Ray that is now available for purchase. In the clip a young womans adventure in the hallway is about to get a little bit funnier when she sees a deer outside. Don't worry, the principle of the school is in hot pursuit as hiliarity ensues! Check out the clip below and let us know what you think in the comment section.





About Nichijou:



Follow the adventures of three ordinary girls as they make life’s awkward moments a thousand times worse. Along with a colorful bunch of classmates, they learn their most important lessons the hard way. Like whether goats are an appropriate form of transportation, who would win in a wrestling match between the principal and a deer, and most notably, if the three-second rule applies to weenies that fly through mohawks. Meanwhile down the street, a pocket-sized professor makes life difficult for a robot who just wants to be normal. But normal is the last thing you can expect in a town where salmon falls from the sky. In fact, the only thing you can count on is your friends, but even they are totally weird.