Japanese Otaku Store Polls Its Customers To Find The Best Anime Heroine Of The Summer 2017 Season

As the Summer 2017 anime season enters its final weeks, which of the season's new shows boasts the best heroine- Aho Girl? New Game!? Gamers!?

Who's your favorite anime heroine of the current Summer 2017 anime season? The fall season starts in about 6 weeks so anime watchers should have a good idea by now of who they think is the "Best Girl". Lashinbang, an anime retailer in Japan is asking its customers this same question and the results might surprise you. Check out the top 10 below, which were tabulated after 1,688 votes.

Fate/Apocrypha's Rider of Black (274 votes) Aho Girl's Yoshiko Hanabatake (216 votes) New Game!'s Aoba Suzukaze (200 votes) Kakegurui's Yumeko Jabami (150 votes) Fate/Apocrypha's Berserker of Black (127 votes) Angel's 3Piece's Little Wing (113 votes) New Game!'s Nene Sakura (111 votes) Fate/Apocrypha's Berserker of Red (102 votes) Gamers!'s Karen Tendo (77 votes) Classroom of the Elite's Suzune Horikita (68 votes)

Perhaps what might be more interesting is a look at where each of the heorine's shows are streaming in the U.S.

Fate/Apocrypha won't hit Netflix until after it finishes airing in November Currently simulcast on Crunchyroll Currently simulcast on Crunchyroll/ Dub on Funimation Netflix stated that Kakegurui wont hit the streaming platform until 2018 Fate/Apocrypha won't hit Netflix until after it finishes airing in November Currently simulcast on Crunchyroll Currently simulcast on Crunchyroll/ Dub on Funimation

As you can see, it's a two-way race between Crunchyroll and Netflix for having the Summer 2017 anime with the best heroines. However, in Netflix's case, the shows Japanese otaku love won't be airing in the U.S. for quite some time.