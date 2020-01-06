JUJUTSU KAISEN: New Character Visuals Released Ahead Of Upcoming Anime

Upcoming action anime series, Jujutsu Kaisen, has released a few new character visuals ahead of the upcoming release of the series. Hit the jump to check them out!

Based on Gege Akutami's manga of the same name, Jujutsu Kaisen, tells the story of a physically gifted student named Yuji Itadori. While everyone wants him to be apart of every sport, he simply wants to hang out with the kids who are apart of the Occult Research Club. All seems fine until these kids get ahold of a sealed, cursed, object. Horrors are unleased the moment the seal is broken. The manga originally premiered in 2018, within the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and fans can't get enough.

In recent news, an announcement came that the manga series would be getting its own anime series! The seires is being developed over at MAPPA nad directed by Sunghoo Park (The God Of High School). The series would also be written by Vinland Saga's Hiroshi Seko. Needless to say, the series has spared no expense in bringing some of today's best creators on board, to bring the best animated adaption of the series possible.

Recently, some new visuals of the characters in the series have been released. The visuals feature full body visuals of the main cast, and head shots as well. The detailed art can be seen below and feature the names of the voice actors of the series, as well! Make sure to check them out below!



Junya Enoki (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind) as Yuji Itadori





Yuma Uchida (Fruits Basket) as Megumi Hushiguro





Asami Seto (Rascal Does Not Dream Of Bunny Girl Senpai) as Nobara Kugisaki





Yuichi Nakamura (My Hero Academia) as Satoru Goju





Excited for the new series? Love the character designs? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Jujutsu Kaisen is set to release, in Japan, this October!