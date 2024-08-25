JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2 Compilation Film Announced For 2025

Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen concluded in December 2023, but a new compilation film of the show's "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc has now been announced. Announced on social media, the movie is coming to theaters in Japan sometime in 2025. There's been no word on if it will also release stateside although given how much anime has grown in popularity here, there's a good possibility.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 adapted the manga's "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" and "Shibuya Incident" story arcs in 23 episodes. The two arcs are part of the overarching Gojo's Past Arc which is described by the Jujutsu Kaisen Wiki:

A story from the past... Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are given a mission to protect and escort a young girl. The arrival of a skilled non-sorcerer assassin threatens to put a rift in both their mission and their friendship...

Following the Season 2 finale in December, it was announced that the Jujutsu Kaisen anime will be returning for a third season. It will adapt the "Culling Game" arc from the manga. A release date for Season 3 has not yet been announced, although now that we know that there is a Season 2 compilation film coming in 2025, it could mean the new season will also debut later that year or possibly in 2026.

Compilation films based on already released anime seasons that have been cut for theatrical release are hardly rare in anime. We've seen them from both the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and One Piece anime shows.

Produced by MAPPA, the Jujutsu Kaisen anime is an adaptation of Greg Akutami's manga series. The story follows a high school student as he joins a secret organization of Jujutsu Sorcerers to eliminate a powerful Curse.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen are currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform describes the anime:

Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.

Crunchyroll is also home to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a prequel film set before the main event of the main series. It was originally released in 2021.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series is still going strong, it was recently announced that the manga it is based on will be ending in just a few weeks. The beloved supernatural fantasy manga is set to conclude on September 30th, ending in Issue #44 of the Weekly Shonen Jump. It has been serialized since 2018 and will have reached 271 chapters by its end.