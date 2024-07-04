McDonald's Announces JUJUTSU KAISEN-Inspired Special Grade Garlic Sauce Available July 9th

Earlier this year, McDonald's leaned heavily into its anime-inspired "WcDonald's" and partnered with some of the biggest names in the industry to turn these fictional restaurants into real life. This included special sauce, manga-inspired packaging, and episodic shorts.

Following that promotion's success, McDonald's is going even bigger this time — announcing a collaboration with the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen to launch a new Special Grade Garlic Sauce.

Inspired by the iconic Black Garlic Sauce from McDonald's in Japan, the Special Grade Garlic Sauce contains "notes of garlic and soy sauce, balanced with a slight tangy sweetness."

The sauce will come in new packaging that features eight unique lid designs starring fan-favorite characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series: Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Kento Nanami, Suguru Geto, Mahito, and Sukuna.

The Special Grade Garlic Sauce will be available starting July 9th, exclusively on the McDonald's App. You can get it for free with any order of Chicken McNuggets or pair it with any to-go order made through the McDonald's App. Each purchase of the sauce also unlocks a 30-day free trial of Crunchyroll, the anime-focused streaming platform that also happens to be home to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Gege Akutami. It has been serialized in Shueisha's shonen magazine Weekly Shonen Jump since March 2018 and is licensed for English-language release in North America by Viz Media.

An anime series adaptation produced by MAPPA debuted in 2020. Crunchyroll has licensed the series in North America. There are currently two seasons of the anime series along with the prequel anime film adaptation of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 available in subbed and dubbed formats.

The streamer describes the series:

Follow young Yuji Itadori in this dark supernatural action series as he begins training in the dangerous arts of jujutsu sorcery and explores the violent world of curses! Yuji Itadori eats a cursed finger to save a classmate, and now Ryomen Sukuna, a powerfully evil sorcerer known as the King of Curses, lives in Itadori’s soul. Curses are supernatural terrors created from negative human emotions. This cursed energy can be used as a power source by jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits alike. Guided by the jujutsu sorcerers, Yuji Itadori joins Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses. Mentored by his teacher Satoru Gojo, Itadori befriends Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki, both first-year students. Season 2 rewinds the clock as students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are tasked with protecting the Star Plasma Vessel. In October 2018, a Veil falls on Shibuya. Gojo enters with Itadori and other jujutsu sorcerers outside, unaware of Geto’s trap.

In addition to the two existing seasons, it has also been announced that a sequel covering the "Culling Game" arc is on the way.