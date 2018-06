K-ON! Returns With A Brand New Manga Series This Summer

July 9th marks the release of the August issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kiara magazine. The significance behind the release of this issue is that it marks the return of the music comedy mangaKakifly will be producing the new series,, which continues the story of a group of girls who start a rock band after school. The taglines released for the new series say, "A new musical movement, the performance begins." and "The lead this time plays drums?!"Before shuffle,, premiered in 2007 and created two spinoff serises;and. Which follow the main girls in the series thoughout their schooling. 2009-2011 also allowed the series to have two anime shows and a film! There is also a new visual for the upcoming series that can be seen below. Excited for? The new series launches on July 9th.