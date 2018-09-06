K-ON! Returns With A Brand New Manga Series This Summer
July 9th marks the release of the August issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Kiara magazine. The significance behind the release of this issue is that it marks the return of the music comedy manga K-ON! Kakifly will be producing the new series, K-ON!: Shuffle, which continues the story of a group of girls who start a rock band after school. The taglines released for the new series say, "A new musical movement, the performance begins." and "The lead this time plays drums?!"
Manga comedy series K-ON! has recently announced a new series that will be coming out this summer to further the story of these characters. Hit the jump for more news and a new visual!
Before shuffle, K-ON!, premiered in 2007 and created two spinoff serises; K-ON!: College and K-ON!: Highschool. Which follow the main girls in the series thoughout their schooling. 2009-2011 also allowed the series to have two anime shows and a film! There is also a new visual for the upcoming series that can be seen below. Excited for K-ON!: Shuffle? The new series launches on July 9th.
https://s33.postimg.cc/odv1nvh0f/kon_body.jpg />
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]