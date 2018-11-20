KAKEGURUI Anime Season 2 Reveals New Key And Character Visuals
The official Kakegurui anime season 2 website, kakegurui-animie.com, has shared a new key visual and some character designs. The upcoming season has a release date of January 2019 and has confirmed the same staff is coming back to work on the project.
Studio MAPPA's shounen mystery psychological anime series, Kakegurui, has released new key and character visuals teasing its arrival. Here is more information on the series.
The staff that worked on season 1 and is now coming back for the second season is the following:
Director, Storyboard - Yuuichirou Hayashi
Sound Director - Akiko Fujita
Episode Director, Storyboard - Sayo Yamamoto
Script, Series Composition - Yasuko Kobayashi
Studio - MAPPA
The main voice cast from season 1 is the following, although it has not been confirmed it is coming back for season 2:
Yumeko Jabami - Saori Hayami
Mary Saotome - Minami TAnaka
Ryouta Suzui - Tatsuya Tokutake
Midari Ikishima - Mariya Ise
Kirari Momobami - Miyuki Sawashiro
The mang series that inspired this anime project is written by Homura Kawamoto and illustrated by Toru Naomura. Square Enix publishes it and Yen Press has the English license. It has been publishing in the Gangan Joker magazine since 2014 and has 10 volumes out right now.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]