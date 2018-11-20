KAKEGURUI Anime Season 2 Reveals New Key And Character Visuals

Studio MAPPA's shounen mystery psychological anime series, Kakegurui , has released new key and character visuals teasing its arrival. Here is more information on the series.

The official Kakegurui anime season 2 website, kakegurui-animie.com, has shared a new key visual and some character designs. The upcoming season has a release date of January 2019 and has confirmed the same staff is coming back to work on the project.



The staff that worked on season 1 and is now coming back for the second season is the following:



Director, Storyboard - Yuuichirou Hayashi

Sound Director - Akiko Fujita

Episode Director, Storyboard - Sayo Yamamoto

Script, Series Composition - Yasuko Kobayashi

Studio - MAPPA